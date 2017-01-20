Police: Video shows fake heist in phone store, manager arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.-- WREG has obtained video of a holdup in West Memphis that police say is phony.

It happened at the Cricket store off North Missouri at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

36-year-old Javory Jones and 24-year-old Crystal Robinson are facing charges. Officers said Robinson was the store's manager and was in on the heist.

In the video you can see Robinson carrying a money bag. Police said conveniently it had nearly $9,000 inside when Jones comes inside the store. Robinson sees him coming, drops the cash and slowly backs away while Jones goes out the door.

"It look fake to me. That`s a little trot. That`s not a run like I just got robbed," said former coworker Kauryn Davis. WREG showed Davis the video for the first time on Friday.

West Memphis Police thought something was strange too. They did some digging and say they discovered the pair knew each other and planned the scheme to try get some fast money. A day later they arrested Jones and Robinson. Turns out they`re former co-workers.

"I worked with both of them at Applebees before," said Davis.

Up until a few days ago Davis still worked with Robinson at Cricket. She was stunned by her arrest.

"I really believed her when she said that we got robbed because I worked there that night," she said.

While Davis called the heist sad, she`s glad she doesn`t have to live in fear.

"I was scared and like I said I was scared for nothing at all. I was scared for nothing," she said.

Jones and Robinson are facing a list of charges including aggravated robbery.

Police said they are familiar with Jones. They said he has been arrested before on weapons and drug charges.