× Overnight drive-by shooting leaves one man in serious condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in serious condition at the Regional Medical Center after an overnight shooting on Leath.

Thursday evening, the victim and a friend were visiting a relative’s home in the area of Leath and Mosby. When the victim walked out of the home, the driver of a four-door Buick drove by and opened fire.

The male victim was hit multiple times, before being rushed to the hospital.

If you cane help police with this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.