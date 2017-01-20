One dead, one shot in Covington during home invasion
COVINGTON, Tenn. — One man is dead and another in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in Covington.
Police say a woman called and said three men entered her home and shot her husband.
Police found one 38-year-old Timothy Edwards dead inside the home.
They also found a man, identified as Armani Hall, shot on a nearby street.
Hall is being treated at a Memphis hospital.
The TBI is investigating.
Our Shay Arthur is working to gather more information.