One dead, one shot in Covington during home invasion

Posted 12:45 pm, January 20, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:47PM, January 20, 2017
COVINGTON, Tenn. —  One man is dead and another in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in Covington.

Police say a woman called and said three men entered her home and shot her husband.

Police found one 38-year-old Timothy Edwards dead inside the home.

They also found a man, identified as Armani Hall, shot on a nearby street.

Hall is being treated at a Memphis hospital.

The TBI is investigating.

Our Shay Arthur is working to gather more information.