Murdered Orlando police officer’s patrol car vandalized

ORLANDO, FL — Orlando Police say the patrol car belonging to a murdered police officer has been vandalized.

Lt. Debra Layton was shot and killed January moments after exiting her patrol car.

That car has since been parked outside of police headquarters.

Mourners have left notes and flowers around the car.

Thursday night, though, one or more people vandalized the car by writing on it.

A permanent marker was used to write things like “Tax Payer,” “Rapest,” “Protect & Serve The Public,” and other illegible words.

Photos and the message, “Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton’s vehicle,” were posted to the Orlando Police Twitter account.

Marketih Loyd has been charged with Clayton’s murder and the killing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Unbelievably sad someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/2yairat1Rq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 20, 2017