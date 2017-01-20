× Man robbed and kidnapped at Ardent Studios in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A kidnapping and robbery at Ardent Studios is being investigated by police.

A man told officers he was leaving the building at 2000 Madison around 1:40 Friday morning when a man holding a gun approached him.

The victim handed over his money and then was forced to get inside his car with the suspect.

After a short time, the man was forced to pull over and get out of his 2012 Ford Escape, and the suspect drove off.

Our Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) is working to get more information about this story.