Louisiana police officer killed trying to help woman who has also died

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana police officer was shot and killed when he stopped to help with a car that had crashed.

Police say the driver was a woman who was being followed by a man.

The two were involved in a domestic dispute.

Officer Michael Louvier, who was 26 and leaves behind a wife and two kids, was shot in the back of the head as he asked if asked if help was needed according to nola.com.

The suspect, identified as Sylvester Holt, also shot and killed the woman according to police.

Holt is reportedly atop the Crescent City Connection Bridge and threatening to jump.

LA 45 (Barataria Boulevard) in both directions is closed at Ames Boulevard due to police activity. Use alternate route — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) January 20, 2017