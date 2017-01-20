Local foundation receives outrageous MLGW bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Lewis Help Today Foundation is all about helping ex-cons get back on their feet, but last week, then they opened their MLGW bill, Executive Director Roxie Nunnally said the number printed on the paper almost knocked her off her feet.

"Our bill normally ranges anywhere from $90 to $200," she told WREG's Luke Jones.

Instead the bill was $1,273.55!

That's more than six times what she normally pays to keep the lights on at their Oakhaven office.

She immediately called MLGW.

"They re-read it and they said something about the bill went down to $990 and some change. Well, that still is not the accurate usage."

Nunnally said she's still waiting to hear back from the utility company.

Friday, we called them ourselves. Hours later, they called us back saying the meter had been misread.Nunnally's actual bill was just $261.61.

"By all means, if we`ve used this particular service and it`s our actual usage, we have no problem paying."