× Italy avalanche: 8 people found alive in buried hotel

PENNE, Italy — Rescuers have found eight people alive under snow at the site of the avalanche that buried a hotel in central Italy, the local fire department said.

Two of those found are children according to the AP.

A spokesman for the department, Luca Cari, told CNN the rescuers are in contact with the group but are yet to reach them.

Up to 30 people are feared trapped in four-star Hotel Rigopiano, at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain about 135 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of Rome.

It was buried in snow Wednesday afternoon after a series of earthquakes.

Officials said some could have survived in air pockets within the building but hopes of finding anyone alive had been fading Friday before the news broke that six had been found.