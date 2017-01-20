× Gasol and the Grizzlies knock off the Kings

MEMPHIS – Marc Gasol had 28 points and nine rebounds, Mike Conley added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies coasted to a 107-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The Grizzlies used the 3-point shooting of Gasol and Zach Randolph to build the advantage to 19 at the end of the third quarter. At that point, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger sat his starters as Memphis eventually would build the advantage to 22 in the fourth.

Randolph finishd with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Tony Allen also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento has lost seven of its last eight.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Garrett Temple added 14 points and Ty Lawson had 13.

Memphis finished 11 of 28 from 3-point range, with Gasol hitting 3 of 6, and Randolph going 2 of 3.

Meanwhile, the Kings struggled with 41 percent shooting overall, and 6 of 29 from outside the arc.

Gasol had 16 points in the third, including a trio of 3-pointers. Randolph’s 35-footer for another 3-pointer as the quarter ended capped a 12-2 run, providing the Grizzlies with an 83-64 lead entering the fourth.

The fight was out of the Kings at that point as Joerger relied on the bench to close the game.

As has been the case in recent games, Memphis got off to a slow start, missing its first five shots and shooting 30 percent in the first quarter. That helped the Kings to a nine-point lead.

Memphis would recover in the second quarter behind a rebounding edge and points off seven Sacramento turnovers. The Grizzlies would match the Kings’ nine-point lead in the half before carrying a 49-42 lead into the break. Gasol and Vince Carter had 11 apiece for Memphis, while Cousins had 16 points before intermission.

The second-quarter performance, coupled with Gasol’s scoring in the third, provided Memphis with a 68-41 advantage spanning the middle two quarters.