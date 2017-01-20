× Convicted child rapist sentenced to 53 years in prison, no parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted child rapist has been sentenced to 53 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Cordarius Franklin 24, raped the 4-year-old relative back in December 2013 at an apartment in the 4000 block of Druid Hill Drive in Frayser.

On Friday, the judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison for the rape, 12 years for aggravated sexual battery and 11 months and 29 days for child abuse. All of the terms will be served consecutively.