College students across Memphis march together to protest Donald Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There are mixed emotions across the country about the Inauguration and it’s no different here in Memphis. Students from several colleges planned walk-outs on Friday to protest our new president.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom," a group of students chanted at University of Memphis.

The students expressed their concerns with the country’s new president by planning a walk-out around 10:30 a.m. to get their voices heard.

“We know that we have to have each other’s backs and that’s why we’re here today in solidarity," said student Lindsey Smith.

From the University of Memphis, they went to Christian Brothers University, then to LeMoyne-Owen College and then ended at Rhodes College where they marched and gathered to discuss their desires for change.

Signs were sprinkled in the crowd asking for unity and respect, but organizers said it’s not just about our new president.

“I want to make sure that minority voices are heard," said student Terri Conley. "We need more multicultural courses.”

They said they want to make a difference on their own campuses.

“We don’t have a lot of diverse professors, so I feel as though that needs to change as well," said Conley.

And here's their response after hearing some criticism from others who called them spoiled children for walking out of class:

“I think it’s all about perspective," said student Quiara Dixon. "I think if you’re not able to put yourself in anybody else’s shoes then you’ll never be able to understand what we’re fighting for.”

Officers were stationed near the group and cones were set up in the area, but everything remained peaceful.

The group called it a success and wants to plan for more events like it in the future in hopes of creating positive change.

“I think hope is what keeps us going honestly," said Conley.