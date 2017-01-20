× City Watch Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a 13 year old who may have been taken by her non-custodial father.

Franchesca Cross was last seen in the area of Raines and Millbranch, authorities told WREG. She was seen getting into a gray minivan.

At this time,it’s believed she is with her father Calvin Cross. He does not have custody of the child.

If you can help authorities located either of them, call (901) 545-2677.