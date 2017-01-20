× Bartlett Police searching for missing special needs man, brother

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police need the public’s help locating a missing man with special needs.

According to authorities, Lawrence Johnson took his brother, David Wilhite, and left St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett to grab lunch.

The family said they two never returned.

Wilhite’s family fear he might be in danger due to undisclosed circumstances surrounding the events.

Both men were last seen in Johnson’s black 2003 GMS Yukon Denali with Texas tags GWR5740.

If you see them, call (901) 385-5555.