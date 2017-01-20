Accused Grizzly Mart murderer now behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have made an arrest in a recent murder case at the Grizzly Mart in Whitehaven.

Kejuan King has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting 23-year-old Adarrell “AJ” Anderson a week ago.

According to police, the victim stopped at the gas station and was filling up his car when he got into an altercation with King. Shots were subsequently fired, killing Anderson around 4 p.m.

At this time, it’s still unclear what lead to the fight.

The victim, Anderson, was a father of three with another child on the way.