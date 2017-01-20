15 players suspended, schools fined after brawl following LeMoyne-Owen game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- A brawl following a basketball game at LeMoyne-Owen College has resulted in suspensions and fines.

The fight took place last weekend following a game between LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College.

A total of 15 players have been suspended.

Three players who left the bench and were actively involved in the fight have been suspended for five games.

Two players who were directly involved have been suspended for three games, and there was a minimum two-game suspension for 10 other players who left the bench.

Fines have also been levied against both schools and their head coaches.

The games will be recorded as 'no contest.'

Fans who were involved and identified by police have been banned from sporting events at both schools.

SIAC statement:

“The interests of student-athlete and spectator safety and good sportsmanship during intercollegiate athletic events are sacrosanct and represent a core article of faith for our league.” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore. “The incident which unfolded Saturday evening not only was in direct contravention of these critically important interests, but in a larger and very real sense, these isolated incidents scar and victimize league stakeholders throughout the SIAC who work extremely hard to ensure that athletic events across all of our campuses remain safe places and spaces for all of our student-athletes and loyal fans. As a conference, we will continue to fiercely protect and advance these interests and maintain a zero tolerance policy for any conduct which falls short of the SIAC expectations regarding safety and good sportsmanship.

We appreciate the assistance and full cooperation which both institutions accorded to conference office during this investigation.”