Toothless Florida woman’s dentures found in stolen car

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A set of dentures appear to have connected a Florida woman to a car theft.

Police in Lake County, Florida found a toothless, shoeless woman apparently looking for lost items on the ground according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Police were called when people reported a suspicious person trying to get into homes.

It didn’t take long to spot a car that had been reported stolen with a pair of shoes and dentures inside.

Lindsey Jean Stanley-McShane, 31, has been charged with possession of a stolen car and grand theft auto.

She has at least 12 prior arrests in the county dating back to 2007, mostly for drugs.