× Tippah County Sheriff investigating Ripley shooting

TIPPAH COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in Tippah County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Brock was inside his home on County Road 611 just outside Ripley when his estranged wife and one of her co-workers stopped by.

The woman told authorities she was trying to pick up some of her belongings when a fight broke out. It was during that fight that Brock and the co-worker exchanged gunfire. Brock was shot and killed.

At this time, it’s unclear who shot first or what started the fight.

No one else was hurt in the exchange.