Suveillance video captures thieves bagging thousands of dollars in designer eyewear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Crooks were caught on camera stealing $25,000 worth of designer eye glasses in east Memphis. In the video you can see them filling bags with merchandise.

Police want you to look at the video closely. They hope maybe something about the thieves will catch your eye.

Surveillance cameras caught them bagging thousands of dollars worth of designer eye wear at Eye Society in east Memphis. Then speeding away in a tan SUV.

"It`s disheartening how brazen some folks can be," said Dr. Paul Mormon. He is an optometrist and owner of the burglarized business. It opened this summer in a new shopping center off Poplar.

"It was definitely a shock that we had an incident being so new to the area," said Mormon.

Memphis Police said the burglars hit the place around 10 p.m. a week and a half ago but just released the video. Despite the break-in Dr. Mormon is staying positive.

"We`re recovering, we`re moving on. Still happy to be here," he said.

However he's upped his security and encourages other businesses to do the same.

"Constantly looking at your settings on your alarms. Have plenty of lighting, plenty of cameras available to catch perpetrators," he said.

Dr. Mormon also hopes several Sky Cops in the new shopping center helps deter any future criminals.

"We`re taking steps to be more vigilant, protecting ourselves," he explained.

If you know anything call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.