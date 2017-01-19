× Suspect in Orlando cop killing hurt; police chief says he resisted arrest

ORLANDO — Orlando police will investigate the force used to arrest Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and later a police officer who tried to arrest him, authorities said Thursday.

Loyd suffered a fractured left orbital bone and damage to one eye, Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters. Loyd had refused to surrender, Mina said.

A regionwide manhunt ended Tuesday night when a team of heavily armed officers surrounded a house in Orlando and arrested Loyd.

He appeared in court wearing bandages on his head, and accused police of injuring him.

Mina told reporters, “The first night that he was captured and brought into custody, we did not try to hide what had happened to him … Obviously, we want to be very transparent and open. He resisted arrest. We used force. He was injured. It will be investigated.”

Mina urged the public not to rush to judgment, and expressed confidence in officers’ actions.

“I think the officers showed incredible restraint,” Mina said.

Mina said Loyd had tried to escape from the house through a back door but officers confronted him. He retreated into the home and emerged through the front door with two handguns and body armor. He crawled to police and refused to comply with their orders, Mina said.

Earlier on Thursday, Orlando judge denied Loyd bond.

During a brief hearing, Loyd said he planned to represent himself in court, denied resisting arrest and said arresting officers “took my eye” and broke his jaw and nose.

“I didn’t resist,” he said. “They just did this.”

Loyd also said the full story has not been told about the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and the wounding of other people on December 13.

“A gun was pulled on me first, but you’re acting like I just went there and shot her,” he told the judge.

In that case, he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, killing an unborn child by injury to a mother, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Loyd cursed as officers led him out of the courtroom Thursday.

Police chief: Officer killed ‘execution-style’

No charges have been filed yet in the killing of Orlando police Lt. Deborah Clayton.

On Wednesday, Mina told HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield that investigators are working with prosecutors to develop a “rock solid” case and that other people may be charged with helping Loyd.

Loyd killed Clayton “execution-style,” Mina said.

Loyd shot and wounded Clayton January 9 outside a Walmart when she tried to arrest him, Mina said. She returned fire and shot Loyd in the chest, but he was wearing a protective vest, the chief said.

Store surveillance video showed Loyd didn’t immediately take the opportunity to escape in his vehicle, Mina said.

“He chose to go to Lt. Deborah Clayton and stand over her and shoot her multiple times,” he said. One of those bullets was the fatal shot, he said.

Mina said the best-trained officers and the SWAT team were called in to make the arrest.

“He is a coldblooded killer, and we were taking no chances with him,” he said.