× Police: Two Little Caesars stores hit within hours; one person shot

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A manhunt is underway for the suspects who robbed two Little Caesars stores in Mississippi.

Police have confirmed the two robberies– one in Batesville and the other in Horn Lake– were committed by the same masked gunmen.

According to an employee, four women were working the Batesville store when the men, armed with an assault rifle and pistols, stormed the building, put guns to their heads and ordered them to the ground.

When the employees couldn’t open the safe, the crooks emptied the cash drawers. That’s when one of the gunmen reportedly put his gun to one of the employee’s head and began counting down.

The robbers only fled when a customer pulled into the drive thru, the victims told police.

Three hours later, the same men hit the Little Caesars location in the 3400 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

The manager of that location was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after he was shot.

His condition has not been released at this time.

Police are now looking for a 2015 or 2017 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or pewter in color.

If you can help authorities, call Horn Lake Police or Batesville Police.