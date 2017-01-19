× Police: Store manager, suspect work together to plan Cricket robbery

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people are now behind bars after conspiring to rob a Cricket Store in West Memphis.

On Tuesday, Javory Jones entered the store located in the 1400 block of North Missouri Street with a gun and demanded money.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the store manager handed over nearly $9,000 and the suspect fled.

After investigating the crime, police learned that Jones knew the store manager, 24-year-old Crystal Robinson. In fact, authorities say they worked together to plan the entire thing.

Both suspects were arrested on Wednesday after authorities recovered $4,000 from Jones’ home.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, theft by receiving and felon in possession of a firearm.

Robinson was charged with aggravated robbery and hindering apprehension and/or prosecution.