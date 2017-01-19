Photos released of Regions Bank attempted robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released images of the suspect wanted for trying to rob a Regions Bank on Riverdale Thursday.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the male entered the bank located in the 4600 block of Riverdale Road and approached the teller with a white backpack in tow.

He demanded money, but for some reason fled the scene before getting his hands on any cash.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you can help, you are urged to give CrimeStoppers a call at (901) 528-CASH.