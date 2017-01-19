× Missing woman discovered dead at Woodcrest Apartments identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the missing woman found dead at the Woodcrest Apartments this past week.

According to authorities they have positively identified the deceased as 31-year-old Sulema Luna Tornez.

WREG was on the scene at 170 North Hollywood Tuesday night as officers combed through an apartment searching for clues.

They said they received a call to the location after someone spotted something or someone suspicious in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Tornez dead with multiple stab wounds.

Tornez was reported missing sometime before her body was discovered.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

They do believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

This is the 10th homicide of the year.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.