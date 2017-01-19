× Michigan teacher not showing students Trump’s inauguration speech

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. –A Michigan fourth grade teacher told parents he will not show Donald Trump’s inauguration speech to his students.

The teacher said it was due to Trump’s “inflammatory and degrading” language according to WXMI-TV.

Radio host Steve Gruber has posted the teacher’s letters to parents on his website and Facebook.

In the letter, the teachers wrote he had shown previous inauguration speeches.

He said he will not show this speech unless he can see an advanced copy, ” I sought an assurance that as their teacher, I would not be exposing children to language that would not appear in G- or PG-rated movies.”

Parents have had varying reactions.

Dear Parents,

Because I am concerned about my students and your children being exposed to language and behavior that is not in concert with the most conservative social and family values, I have decided to show the inauguration of Donald Trump this Friday, but we will not view Mr. Trump’s inauguration speech.

Because every peaceful transition of power is a historic moment, I put in a request to the Trump team to preview the speech, but I have not heard back from them.

I showed the speeches of Presidents Obama and Bush in 2009 and 2005, respectively, but I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump’s inaugural address, given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women, and the disabled. I am also uneasy about Mr. Trump’s casual use of profanity, so I sought an assurance that as their teacher, I would not be exposing children to language that would not appear in G- or PG-rated movies.

I do not know if Mr. Trump’s speech is something that would be provided to the press or concerned citizens beforehand, but these plans may change if I hear back from them.

Hopefully,

Brett Meteyer