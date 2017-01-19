× Memphis police searching for Oak Court Mall burglars accused of stealing $30K worth of merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects they say broke into the Oak Court Mall early Thursday morning and got away with over $30,000 worth of merchandise.

“I’m personally, I’m disgusted because it’s sad that people have to resort to this and everything,” said resident Jonathan Prince.

Memphis Police said two men and a woman broke through the front entrance to the mall, cut a lock and made their way up to the Legends clothing store around 3:45 a.m.

“I just feel like something’s got to start to give,” said resident Gregory Simmons. “Something has to change.”

In a matter of minutes, police said the trio grabbed nearly three dozen pairs of designer jeans, belts, jackets and other items — all valued at more than $30,000.

“That’s a lot of money and somebody has to replace that,” said Simmons.

Police believe the three suspects fled in a red G2 Hummer by the time the security guard spotted the damaged door.

“It’s not fair to the business owner,” said resident Curtis Smith. “If you think it’s right to do that, it’s not. There are consequences to the actions that are going on.”

Community members said this incident reflects a need for more police officers along with more outreach opportunities and programs for youth.

“I’m not saying you won’t have crime, but you’ll have more of an opportunity of putting more hands towards people’s lives and probably help handle some of that violent state of the community,” said Smith.

The mall did not want to comment on this crime.

If you know anything about this incident that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.