Man sews princess dress for recreation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ scene for Epic Proposal

Men want to make their proposal special for their girlfriends. One decided to go above and behind special.

Q13 reports that Joel Lynch did just that.

He spent 30 days sewing a princess dress for his girlfriend to wear for her surprise proposal.

His girlfriend Cara loves the movie Beauty and The Beast' and he wanted to make the theme of his proposal on it.

He didn't just recreate the famous dress for her. He set out to recreate an entire scene from the movie!

On the big day, he gave his fiancée the dress in her college library. She put it on and they danced to the famous Tale as Old as Time song from the Disney Classic.

"The project began, in a basement with a cheap sewing machine and a dream. And coffee. Lots of coffee," Lynch writes in his Imugr post.

Truly is a tale as old as time.