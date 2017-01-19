× Lifeblood makes emergency appeal for all blood types

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lifeblood is in desperate need of all blood types, especially O-negative.

Recent winter storms across the country put additional pressure on the nation’s blood supply which is already trying to recover from low turnout over the holidays.

Since the beginning of the year, blood donations here in the Mid-South have declined drastically according to officials.

Lifeblood says platelet donors are needed as well.

In order to donate, you must be at least 16 and weigh 115 pounds.

Visit one of the following locations to donate blood:

Midtown: 1045 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38014

(901) 399-8120

Bartlett: 7505 Highway 64, Suite 109

Bartlett, TN 38133

(901) 271-1220

Desoto: 1055 Goodman Road East, Suite J

Southaven, MS 38671

(901) 271-1260

Germantown: 2095 Exeter, #75

Germantown, TN 38138

(901) 271-1240

East Memphis: 4702 Spotswood Avenue

Memphis, TN 38117

(901) 271-1230

You may also schedule an appointment at any of the location by visiting Lifeblood’s website or calling (901) 529-6320.