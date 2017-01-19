× 1 dead, 1 injured following Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Covington.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the 1200 block of Douglass Thursday evening.

It’s unclear at this time what lead up to the shooting, but we do know one person is dead.

The shooter is now on the way to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

WREG spoke to District Attorney Mike Dunavant who has requested the TBI’s involvement in this case.