Woman sodomized, robbed in Downtown Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The alley near Fourth and Monroe can be busy, but at 1:30 a.m. Sunday it was quiet and dark when a woman said someone attacked her.

The woman told police she was sodomized and robbed. Her purse carrying credit cards, cash and a phone were all taken before her attacker got away.

"I frequently actually walk through the alley to school every morning. Besides the random homeless people who walk in and out of it, I haven't really seen that much," said Jesse Ugstad.

The alley connects a large apartment complex to Madison where there's a gym, school, restaurants and bars.

"I leave early in the morning, so I have my husband already come out and walk me to my car as it is."

Folks in the area wonder why they're just now hearing about the assault.

"You always want to know what's going around in your neighborhood especially right out my door," said Julie Magusiak.

WREG first asked police about the crime on Monday. More than 48 hours later, we finally got some information.

"As the job of a police department it would be to inform the public who are just like that out here. It's scary."

Police don't have a description of the suspect, but Downtown Memphis Commission President Terrence Patterson said the news is gut-wrenching.

"We work closely, daily, with private security and MPD to ensure that Downtown Memphis is a safe environment for all at all times," he said.

We also reached out to Fielder Square's management, but have not heard back.