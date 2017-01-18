× What are your rights as an apartment tenant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cursing, yelling, and pushing. That`s how Ole Miss law students say a Links Apartment manager broke up their trivia party Friday night.

“I don`t see anything that says one can come in and act like this.”

Attorney Yolander Hardaway practices law in Tennessee but said this type of behavior isn`t okay in any state.

“One would expect that if a landlord or property was coming in, there would be advance notice and usually for a purpose such as making a repair or exterminator.”

Hardaway looked over the student`s lease and said legally the apartment manager appears out of line.

“When you have a lease you have a right to the quiet and peaceful enjoyment of that property. You don`t expect it`ll be disrupted with someone just coming in unannounced making inspections that are not emergency,” Hardaway said.

In the viral video you can see the manager, identified as Debbie Pastor, pushing items off the counter.

Hardaway said responding to a noise complaint shouldn`t go that far.

“We expect a landlord would not resort to self help. You call the police so police can get them to quiet down.”

You can also see Pastor putting the students out — another action Hardaway doesn`t agree with.

“If they are harming the property they can expedite the process. There is a process, and it`s not to just come in and tell people to get out,” added Hardaway.