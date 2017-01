× Suspect at large after shooting man in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been shot in Frayser.

Police were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Delano Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in noncritical condition, police said.

The suspect is at large. Police said he took off going westbound from the scene.