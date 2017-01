× Woman sexually assaulted, robbed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating the forcible sodomy and robbery of a woman downtown.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was walking down Floyd Alley, which is off of 4th Street between AutoZone Park and the YMCA, when the suspect robbed her and assaulted her.

There is no description of the suspect.