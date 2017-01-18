More than 100 local pets flown to no-kill shelters across the US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Emotions ran high Wednesday as volunteers witnessed over 100 pets get whisked away to the hope of brighter futures.

"I'm crying because I'm excited. I'm just very excited that these dogs have an opportunity to a much better place."

Over 3 million animals are euthanized across the national every years, but Wings of Rescue is working to put a stop to that.

"The fact that Wings of Rescue is ready to step up and take these to places, where they can get forever homes, that's what makes it even more special."

The California-based charity flies large numbers of at risk healthy animals from high intake shelters to no-kill shelters across the United States.

On Wednesday, the organization was able to rescue 120 pets from across our viewing area. One dog and one cat made it out of the Memphis Animal Shelter.

Alexis Pugh with MAS said they're working to fix it.

"We promise that we are gonna do everything we can to get as many Memphis pets on these planes because that's what I've promised this community I'm gonna do, that's what Mayor Strickland promised to do. And so the more we can get pets out of here through creative solutions like this, the better for everyone."

"If these dogs had not been chosen to go the northwest, more than likely, they would have been euthanized. So, we're saving lives."