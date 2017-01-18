× More opportunities for Tennessee parents in need to get help with child care

Tennessee says it’s adding more slots to the Smart Steps Child Care payment assistance program.

The program helps income-eligible parents who are working or going to school pay for daycare.

More than 2,900 families have signed up for the program. Now the state is adding 2,100 more slots.

They’ll be available starting Feb. 1.

For more information on the program and to apply, go to http://tn.gov/humanservices/topic/child-care-services.