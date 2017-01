× Minor rushed to hospital after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A minor has been shot in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street.

First responders received the shooting call around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the male victim was shot in the leg.

Memphis Fire said they transported him to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The condition and age of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating and do not have anyone in custody at this time.