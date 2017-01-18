× Man shot at Airport area nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects following a shooting at a nightclub near Memphis International Airport.

Police say a man was shot inside the Epic nightclub on East Brooks Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman and they’re still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.

This is the second shooting at Epic in the last three years.

In May 2014, a man and woman were injured in a shooting in the club’s parking lot.