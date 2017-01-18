Landlord caught on tape trashing Oxford apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. -- Shocking video of a landlord screaming and trashing a tenant's apartment in Oxford has gone viral.

The outburst was recorded by an Ole Miss law student who says the property manager burst into another student's apartment and began cursing and yelling before making everyone leave.

The student also told us police were called to the scene, and because of the video, the students' statements are backed up with evidence.

We talked to the woman behind the camera who says the incident didn't stop there.

We'll have more today on News Channel 3 at 4 p.m.