How to help drug offenders recently released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "We have needed to stop incarcerating people who are addicted. This is a public health concern and we can't arrest our way out of it."

Karen Morgan from Turning Point Recovery has been treating addicts for more than two decades. She said President Barack Obama's latest round of sentence commutes was a smart move that has needed to happen for a long time. However, she said she worries what will happen to these people once out of prison.

"Some of them are required to get treatment. How are they going to get quality treatment? It's imperative to stop the revolving door to treatment."

She said the quality of treatment could be hard to find because most of these offenders don't have the money or insurance to pay for it.

"What is in place for these inmates who are being released to help them, to help them connect with the resources they need in order to find quality treatment?"

Morgan said that is the key to stopping the cycle along with treating underlying mental health issues.

"You have depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, there are personality disorders. It's important to address all that and give them the skills they need to live a more balanced life going forward."