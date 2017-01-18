Horn Lake Police investigating after shooting at Little Caesars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horn Lake Wednesday evening.

According to police, the manager of a Little Caesars in the 3400 block of Goodman Road was shot after several masked men entered the store.

That manager was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center, but his condition has not been released.

The suspects fled the scene in a 2015 or 2017 Chevrolet Malibur or Impala, silver or pewter in color.

If you can help call the Horn Lake Police Department.