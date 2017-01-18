× Governor Haslam proposes raising gas tax, lowering grocery tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is proposing raising the state gas sales tax by seven cents to fund transportation projects.

Haslam also proposed cutting the sales tax on groceries from five percent to four percent.

The cost for diesel would go up 12 cents.

He is also proposing changing how we tax businesses after saying Tennessee has the third highest taxes for businesses in the country.

There is also a proposal of a $100 a year fee for electric vehicle owners and banning open containers to regain $18 million the state is penalized by the federal government.