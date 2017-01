× Forums let young people discuss community issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city wants to hear from young people in Memphis about that issues that impact them.

A series of meetings is planned with the mayor, police director and other city leaders.

The first one is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater New Liberty Missionary Baptist in southwest Memphis.

Young people between 14 and 21 are invited but must register in advance.

