Florida woman arrested for punching pregnant sister over weave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A weave war has been waged in Jacksonville, and it put one woman behind bars.

Aryanna Reed, 25, is accused of punching her pregnant sister multiple times because she didn’t give back a weave, WOKV reported.

The victim told police her sister, Reed, had given her the weave for Christmas but then asked for it back.

She said she didn’t want to give it back because she wanted to have it on to go to work.

The argument turned physical, with Reed trying to take the weave off her sister’s head, police said.

The victim pushed back, and police said Reed, who said she knew her sister was pregnant, threw several punches, hitting her all over her body.

The sister told police any fighting she did was in self-defense.

The victim’s 5-year-old daughter was there at the time and told police Reed “beat her mommy up.”

The victim didn’t seem injured, but she said she was sore and went to the hospital to get checked out, police said.

Reed told police she didn’t remember what happened.

She has been charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.