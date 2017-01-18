× Firefighters battle huge house fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a huge house fire in Whitehaven overnight.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on Bannock St. — which is off Winfield Rd. near the Mississippi state line.

Firefighters say the abandoned home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene a few minutes later.

The fire was so intense that part of the home collapsed while firefighters were battling the blaze.

Due to the danger, incident commanders kept everyone out of the building. Instead, they used aerial trucks to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported.