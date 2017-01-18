× Fake movie money discovered in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police have issued an alert after fake money was discovered in the city limits.

The money– which are in the sums of $100 and $20 bills– are very easy to spot, authorities said.

They have the words “for motion picture use only” printed on the front of the bill.

So far, two people have been arrested trying to use the money in Holly Springs. More arrests are expected to be made soon.

If you come across one of these bills, call police immediately.