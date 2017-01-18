× Appeal denied for Chris Jones who was convicted of killing his wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An appeal by a Germantown man convicted of killing his wife has been denied.

Chris Jones killed his wife, Heather Palumbo-Jones, in 2013.

After her death, Jones burned her body which resulted in an abuse of a corpse charge.

The elementary school teacher’s cause of death was ruled asphyxiation, and her body was found wrapped in an air mattress and burned.

Jones admitted to getting into an argument with Palumbo-Jones the night she disappeared.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and two years for abuse of a corpse.

Last June, he appealed the murder conviction saying the judge erred by ” allowing statements made by his wife as an exception to the hearsay rule, by allowing evidence of his prior abuse of the victim, and by admitting into evidence photographs of his wife’s charred body. Additionally, he argues that the evidence is insufficient to sustain his conviction for first degree murder.”

The judges who reviewed the appeal upheld the conviction.