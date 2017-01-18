Animals from Mid-South shelters flown to permanent homes out west

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South shelter animals are getting a new lease on life.

One group is airlifting dozens of at-risk shelter pets to their new homes on the other side of the country.

Wings of Rescue flew their first pets from Memphis to the Pacific Northwest in what they’re calling a “freedom flight.”

The group takes dogs and cats from overcrowded animal shelters and moves them to Washington and Idaho where there is a shortage of pets to adopt.

More than 100 animals from our area will get new homes.

Donations made it possible.

Local shelter partners from all over Mid-South taking part.

To date, Wings of Rescue has saved more than 23,000 animals.