7-year-old’s mission is to spread love to officers one hug at a time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven-year-old Rosalyn might be little, but she’s certainly has a big heart.

The little girl from Louisiana has made it her mission to travel to all 50 states to hug an officer. She also passes out stickers and love.

Why?

To show the men and women in uniform they are appreciated for continuously putting their lives on the line for our communities.

Her journey started in January in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Her latest stop — the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi.

“Rosalyn was a complete joy,” Sheriff Victor Mason posted on his Facebook page.

He applauded her for her commitment to her goal and for showing such love during a hard time for our law enforcement officers.

Mason even gave her a special treat courtesy of the entire department, before she head off to hand out hugs to the other deputies.

“We gave her a special blanket from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a t-shirt, Sheriff’s patch and a mini badge. I was proud to receive my hug from such a special child. We are praying for her safe journey.”

