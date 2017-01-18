× 4 arrested for breaking into Oxford businesses, stealing hoverboard, jewelry

OXFORD, Miss. — Police have captured the people they believe burglarized businesses and a car in Oxford over the weekend.

Police said the suspects shot out the windows of four businesses with a pellet gun.

At Sam’s Cell Phone, which also had its back door forced open in addition to the broken window, two of the suspects stole a hoverboard.

$3,000 worth of jewelry was taken from New York Fashion.

Officers also found a vehicle near New York Fashion that had its window shot out. That vehicle was burglarized, too.

Police did not name the other two businesses that were broken into.

Police arrested Oxford residents Willie Shaw, 18, Lorenzo Shaw, 19, Jamaris Robertson, 20, and a juvenile.

They were in possession of the hoverboard and jewelry when they were arrested, police said.

They have been charged with two counts of commercial burglary, one count of auto burglary and one count of felony malicious mischief.