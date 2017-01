× 2 Atmos Energy employees shot in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two Atmos Energy employees have been shot.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

While the victims were working at Tchulahoma Road and Stateline Road, someone in a black or dark-blue Nissan drove up and shot them.

One of the victims went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The other was just grazed and refused treatment.

WREG is working to learn more.