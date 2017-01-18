× 19-year-old reported missing after leaving home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

According to the City Watch alert, Coravies Johnson left his home in the 2300 block of Slocum around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He is mentally challenged and doesn’t have his medication with him, according to the alert.

Johnson hasn’t been seen or heard from since the morning.

He is described as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red shirt with white letters, black pants and no shoes.

Police are considering him a Missing Endangered Adult.

If you see him or know where he may be, call 545-2677.